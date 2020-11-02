Social Scene: Managing election anxiety

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The clock is ticking down for Election Day!

A recent Harris Poll found that 68 percent of people who responded described the U.S. presidential election as a significant source of stress in their lives. To put that in context, ahead of the 2016 election, only 52% of Americans said the election was a “somewhat significant source of stress.”

So, researchers are offering some tips to relax.

A big one is to put down your phone and to not spend all election night checking updates.

Instead, try listening to music or reading a book to keep your mind occupied.

Psychologists say you manage your expectations and focus on the big picture.

Also, mentally prepare yourself for late election results. With a record number of people voting early and thousands more mailing in ballots, we may not have a clear winner Tuesday night.

