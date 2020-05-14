Social Scene: Malls Reopening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many shopping centers on Oahu are preparing to welcome back customers on Friday as retailers have been given the green light to reopen for business!

Ala Moana Center, Kahala Mall, Pearlridge, Windard and the Royal Hawaiian Center will all be opening up their doors again, but they’re asking people who are feeling sick – to stay home.

They’re also recommending shoppers to reach out to stores directly because not every one will be open.

Cleaning, social distancing, and face covering will be strictly enforced.

Acouple of clothing store owners say to expect a different shopping experience.

Stores are limiting the number of customers inside based on square footage and fitting rooms will be closed.

There should also be hand sanitizer for customers and employees.

The food court dining areas will remain closed.