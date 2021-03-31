Social Scene: “Malika the Lion Queen”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready because “Malika the Lion Queen” is a new documentary based on the lionesses powerful pride in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

Now the special will take viewers through the exhilarating and harrowing life of Malika.

It also reveals the untold story of how a lion is crowned queen – while hunting and protecting the cubs of the pride.

Golden Globe winner, Angela Basset, will narrate Fox’s “Malika the Lion Queen,” a two hour documentary that will air this Easter Sunday on KHON2 at 8 p.m.