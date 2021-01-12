Social Scene: Makeup dad goes viral

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parents will do just about anything for their kids – and now one father in Ohio is proving just that with a picture that’s going viral.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It all started when Brad Cubbie bought his daughters makeup for Christmas.

The two girls, Khloe and Braleigh, asked if they could practice their makeup skills on their dad. Of course he said yes and shared the hilarious results on Twitter– which quickly went viral.

Many other dads could relate and shared their own makeup mishaps.

The photo has had more than 36,000 retweets and more than 590,000 likes.