HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 18-month old lab-mix named Rajah took off over the weekend, scared by fireworks. Her family had no idea where she was until they heard the doorbell ring in the middle of the night. No, it wasn’t a Good Samaritan returning the dog, it was Rajah herself.

The furry friend managed to find her way back home and alert her family that she wanted to come inside. Her family says she was in good condition and all of them were excited to be reunited.