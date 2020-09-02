Social Scene: Local girl wins at MTV Music Video Awards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big shakas going out to Mililani native, Sienna Lalau, for winning a huge award at the MTV Music Video Awards.
The 19-year-old won best choreography for her work on BTS’ hit music video “On.”
Lalau said she was surprised to win and very emotional, but said she’ll cherish the award forever.
Now, Lalau is no stranger to dancing with the stars.
She’s traveled the world with Jenifer Lopez and worked with Justin Beiber.
She currently lives in California, but her heart will always be in Hawaii.
