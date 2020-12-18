Social Scene: Like father, like son

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie are now going viral in their latest video.

They were warming up just before the PNC Championship on Thursday, Dec. 17.

It’s an event where the pro’s line-up with a family member. Tiger, chose his son Charlie, to line-up with him.

They were a mirror image – their swing, their clothes, both in Nike attire. They even had Tiger head covers.

Charlie is no stranger to the links. He has been playing in junior golf tournaments. Tiger says it’s “fun” to see his son enjoying the game of golf.