Social Scene: Lauryn Hill coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of people are excited for this one, because another big name is coming to Hawaii.

Lauryn Hill will be taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena!

The legendary hip hop star will be rocking the mic on Saturday, May 16th, to celebrate 22 years since the release of her album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

Her hit songs include “Doo Wop”, “Cant Take my Eyes Off of You,” and “Killing me Softly.”

Hawaii’s own Eli-mac will also be performing.

Tickets range from $39 to $249.

They’ll go on sale next Saturday, March 14th at 9 a.m.