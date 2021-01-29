Social Scene: Largest collection of Chiefs memorabilia

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the big game just nine days away, one fan, is receiving worldwide attention.

We’re talking about Curt Herrman, who is a big Chiefs fan.

This Kansas man, has been collecting Chiefs related items since Super Bowl 4, when he was only eight years old.

At the beginning of 2020, he applied for his collection to be recognized by the Guinness World Records.

Right now, he’s still waiting for them to certify his collection.

So far, he has collected 643 items and has no doubles.

He says his ultimate goal is to have a Chiefs player, current or former, see his collection.