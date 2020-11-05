Social Scene: Kitchen Disco

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A recording artist and mother of five in England is becoming a hit with her family and across the world.

With England now in its second lockdown after a spike in COVID-19 cases, Sophie Ellis-Bextor is trying to make people smile.

Sophie is performing in what she calls her “kitchen disco” during the last lockdown.

Every Friday night, she’d go live on Instagram to sing for her fans.

Sophie has now put together all her “kitchen disco” performances in a new album coming out next week.

She hopes families stuck in England’s second lockdown find joy through the songs.

