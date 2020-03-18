Social Scene: Keeping your kids occupied during Coronavirus outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) – It’s all about social distancing but don’t let that turn into social isolation for your children during their extended spring break.

According to the Professor of Education at UC Berkley, it’s important to have a routine for your kids to follow every day.

Along with books and arts and crafts at home, Professor Frank Worrell says there are many resources online that parents can us.

Websites such as Sesame Street or PBS Kids – can help parents talk about the Coronavirus and provide educational screen time.

So how are you keeping your kids busy?