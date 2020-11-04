Social Scene: Kanye 2024?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We might not know who the U.S. presidential race yet, but, one candidate is conceding.
We’re talking about rapper Kanye West. You may remember how he jumped into the race back in July.
West is now acknowledging his defeat on Twitter, posting a picture of himself in front of an election map with the caption “Kanye 2024”.
On Tuesday, the performer posted images of himself voting with one tweet reading, “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the president of the united states, and it’s for someone I truly trust, me.”
The rapper was on the ballot in 12 states, receiving around 50,000 votes overall.
