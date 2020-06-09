Social Scene: Kama’aina Discounts

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The countdown is on to inter-island travel without quarantine for Hawaii residents – which starts a week from today.

If you’re looking for a deal, some hotels are offering amazing kama’aina discounts.

The Hotel Molokai usually offers 15%, but now – they’re doubling it up and offering 30% to get locals to travel – and it seems to be working because the general manager says their phones have been ringing off the hook.

You can also find deals at Maui’s Kama’aina First Program website, and on the garden isle – the Kauai Beach Resort is offering rooms as low as a $139 a night – which many say is one of the best deals that the hotel has ever offered.