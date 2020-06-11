Social Scene: Kalakaua Ave closed to vehicles

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for drivers!

For the next four Sundays, a portion of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki will be closed to all vehicles.

The city wants you to go from four wheels to two!

Organizers are calling it “Kalakaua Open Street Sundays.”

It’s a way to promote biking and walking during the shutdown – while supporting the local businesses in Waikiki.

The city says it will be monitoring this pilot project and will modify accordingly.

The event is on Kalakaua between Seaside and Kapahulu Avenues, from 6 a.m. to noon, for the next four Sundays.