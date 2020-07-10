Live Now
Wake Up 2Day

Social Scene: Japan Reopening

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

Baseball is back in Japan, with fans!      

While a theme park reopens with an unusual request, imagine riding a scary rollercoaster – and not screaming?      

That’s the request from Fuji-q Highland theme park outside of Tokyo.     

In fact, it’s asking people to, “scream inside your heart”.     

The park does not want guests to yell and freak out while riding a roller coaster – in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Also in Tokyo, fans were allowed back into stadiums to watch baseball for the first time in four months.      

The capacity was limited to 5,000 people, with many safety protocols in place.

Restrictions were also put on cheering – no loud voices and no jumping up and down.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories