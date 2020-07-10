Social Scene: Japan Reopening

Baseball is back in Japan, with fans!

While a theme park reopens with an unusual request, imagine riding a scary rollercoaster – and not screaming?

That’s the request from Fuji-q Highland theme park outside of Tokyo.

In fact, it’s asking people to, “scream inside your heart”.

The park does not want guests to yell and freak out while riding a roller coaster – in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Also in Tokyo, fans were allowed back into stadiums to watch baseball for the first time in four months.

The capacity was limited to 5,000 people, with many safety protocols in place.

Restrictions were also put on cheering – no loud voices and no jumping up and down.