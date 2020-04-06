Social Scene: Jane Fonda Revives Workout

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about trying to stay in shape during this stay-at-home order.

If you’re having a hard time staying motivated – there’s a new workout video that could help you get off the couch!

You’re not gonna believe this – but Jane Fonda – at 82 years young – decided to recreate her iconic 80’s fitness routine this past weekend – in a fun Tiktok video to raise awareness about climate change.

For the millennials who are saying – who the heck is Jane Fonda?

She’s an actress and former fashon model who released her Jane Fonda’s workout on VHS tape back in 1982 and sold more than 17 million copies around the world.

Kids might recognize her as the star of Grace and Frankie on Netflix…

The 82-year old Fonda looked incredible as she displayed her age-defying figure in a red leotard and black flared gym leggings.