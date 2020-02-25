Social Scene: It’s Malasada Day!

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Fat Tuesday, but in Hawaii, it’s also known as Malasada Day!

Leonard’s Bakery in Kapahulu opened at 5:30 Tuesday morning in anticipation of the crowds.

It’s Malasada-mobiles will also be out around the island at Waikele, Koko Marina, Windward Mall and Pearlridge.

Malasada Day has a long history in Hawaii. It dates back to the days of the sugar plantations of the 1800’s.

It always falls on Fat Tuesday, since this day refers to the practice of the last night of eating richer, fatty foods and desserts before lent.

