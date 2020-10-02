Social Scene: Is crisis nesting a thing?

Is “crisis nesting” a thing? Because it seems that many have been sprucing up their homes during the pandemic.

A lot of people have been decorating their homes instead of spending money on traveling, going out to dinner or going to the movies.

In fact, Bed, Bath & Beyond–who had to close some stores in March–said sales grew by six percent over the last three months compared to the same time last year.

Overall as an industry, appliances grew by 24 percent and houseware up by 28 percent.

Target and Walmart have also reported strong sales for kitchen and home furnishings.

