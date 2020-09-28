Social Scene: International Poke Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s an island favorite and one of the best dishes you can eat – fresh Poke!

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It’s International Poke Day!

The dish has become so popular, Poke shops have opened up across the globe, from Hong Kong to Europe, Australia and all over the U.S.

But, of course, the best place to eat it is right here in the islands because that’s where it was created.

Latest Stories on KHON2