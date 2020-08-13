Social Scene: International Left-Handers Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Move over right-hand man because Thursday we salute the lefties of the world.

Today is International Left-Handers Day.

Scientists believe hand preference actually begins to develop before you’re born.

Only 10 percent of the population is left-handed.

Several famous people are in that small percentage including presidents.

Eight are southpaws – including George HW Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Historians say Ronald Reagan was also left-handed, but he was forced to switch as a child.

There are toys and equipment for lefties.

For example, Mattel has released uno left hand.

Numbers are switched to the opposite side of the card.

This way lefties can better see their hand and righties are at the disadvantage.

