Social Scene: Intern designs logo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The official Super Bowl logo is everywhere in Tampa ahead of the Big Game, but you may be surprised who designed it.

You would think it would be a big advertising agency in New York, but it was actually created by an intern!

On the first day of her internship at a Tampa based advertising agency, Patchanit Sriviroch was asked to draw up some designs for the Big Game.

Well, her artwork generated waves with the Super Bowl host committee, which ended up selecting it for their official logo.

It’s now plastered all over helmets, stadium walls, and banners across Tampa for the entire world to see.

The talented artist came to the U.S. as an exchange student from Thailand and became a huge Tampa Bay fan.