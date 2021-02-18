Social Scene: Ice cream for breakfast

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you feel like eating ice cream for breakfast this morning, go for it!

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is not only an excuse to indulge in your favorite flavor, it also brings awareness to childhood cancer.

The day was created to honor Malia Grace – who was born on Feb. 18, 2001, and was a bundle of joy before losing her battle to cancer.

Family and friends commemorated her life by eating ice cream for breakfast. That tradition turned into a national celebration to honor all keiki who have or are battling cancer.