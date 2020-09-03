Social Scene: Hottest toys of the holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Is it too early to think about the holiday shopping season?
The good news for parents, Walmart just unveiled their list of the hottest toys for the 2020 holiday season.
Some of the popular items – the Paw Patrol Dino Patroller, the Jetson Plasma Hoverboard and a Bop It game with a baby yoda theme.
Now, the top rated toys are actually tested and selected by kids and they did it virtually with each child testing over a hundred toys.
Walmart says that this year’s picks are showing that kids are choosing different toys due to the pandemic, especially with everyone being at home a lot more.
