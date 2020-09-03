Social Scene: Hottest toys of the holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Is it too early to think about the holiday shopping season?

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The good news for parents, Walmart just unveiled their list of the hottest toys for the 2020 holiday season.

Some of the popular items – the Paw Patrol Dino Patroller, the Jetson Plasma Hoverboard and a Bop It game with a baby yoda theme.

Now, the top rated toys are actually tested and selected by kids and they did it virtually with each child testing over a hundred toys.

Walmart says that this year’s picks are showing that kids are choosing different toys due to the pandemic, especially with everyone being at home a lot more.

Latest Stories on KHON2