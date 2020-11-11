Social Scene: Honoring veterans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning, we’re honoring and remembering all of those who have fought and sacrificed for our freedom.

Veterans Day coincides with Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which marks the end of World War I.

U.S. President Woodrow Wilson first proclaimed Armistice Day on November 11, 1919. It later evolved into the current Veterans Day in 1954.

Since Wednesday is a federal and state holiday, many businesses and schools are closed – including all U.S. post offices.

