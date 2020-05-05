Social Scene: Honoring Teachers

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON2) — We appreciate educators every day, but especially  this week because it’s teacher appreciation week!

It’s a time when kids and parents honor their teachers. 

This year, teacher appreciation week is different because we cannot thank teachers in person.

But, it’s not a problem for many keiki.

We’ve seen videos of kids expressing their gratitude to teachers.

Some are even thanking teachers in groups, thanks to technology.

If you’re wondering how you can show your appreciation, you can send them a nice viral thank you card, make a nice piece of art and show it to them and give it to them the next time you’re able to see them on campus, or simply say “mahalo.”

Trending Stories