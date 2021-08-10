Social Scene: Honolulu voted 2nd least pet-friendly city

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We all love our four legged friends and family members, but Honolulu might not the best place for them.

According to WalletHub, it is the second worst city in the U.S. to have pets. The study considered a number of factors including the cost of veterinary care, pet businesses per capita and dog friendly restaurants.

The bottom line is it’s much more expensive to own a pet in Honolulu that most other cities.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The only city with a worse score was Santa Ana, California. Researchers say the best city is Scottsdale, Arizona.