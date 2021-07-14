Social Scene: Honolulu ranks 23rd fittest city

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking to get back into shape, Hawaii certainly offers a lot of perks like great weather and hiking, but just how fit is the Aloha state?

A survey by the American College of Sports Medicine named the 100 fittest city in the US. The survey determined that the fittest city is none other than Arlington, Virginia. Honolulu came in at 23.

The survey used dozens of factors such as percentage of people biking or walking to work as well as environment and air quality.

The survey also factored in sleep and found people that got seven to eight hours of sleep were, on average, more fit.