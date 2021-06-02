Social Scene: Honolulu named best place for staycation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Even though travel is picking back up and a lot of people are flying again, some are choosing to wait.

For those who are opting to stay home, but still want to get away, there are a lot of places offering tons of fun without the requirement to travel far.

Wallethub looked at 180 cities to determine the best places in the country for a staycation and Honolulu was at the top of its list for for its number of recreational activities. Honolulu came in fifth for rest and relaxation.



Other cities that made it onto the list include Orlando, San Francisco, Charleston, South Carolina and Las Vegas.