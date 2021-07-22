Social Scene: Homemade theme park

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Entertaining kids is something all parents face, but one family went above and beyond. A dad decided to turn his garage into a Disneyland-inspired theme park for his two daughters and it took some heavy lifting. Mark Eaton created this star-wars themed ride for his daughter’s 8th birthday and as you can imagine, it went viral on social media. Mark and his wife also set up an Alice in Wonderland display outside. Eaton, who works as a filmmaker, said the star tours replica cost only a few hundred dollars.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories