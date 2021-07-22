Social Scene: Homemade theme park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Entertaining kids is something all parents face, but one family went above and beyond. A dad decided to turn his garage into a Disneyland-inspired theme park for his two daughters and it took some heavy lifting. Mark Eaton created this star-wars themed ride for his daughter’s 8th birthday and as you can imagine, it went viral on social media. Mark and his wife also set up an Alice in Wonderland display outside. Eaton, who works as a filmmaker, said the star tours replica cost only a few hundred dollars.