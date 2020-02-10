Social Scene: Hollywood’s Biggest Night

People are still talking about Hollywood’s biggest night, the Oscars!

It was a big night for the movie Parasite.

It won best original screenplay, best international film, best director and best picture.

Which was a history-shattering win as the first non-English language film to win the top prize in the Oscars’ 92-year history.

For best actor, Joaquin Phoenix won for his performance in Joker. For best actress, Renee Zellweger won for her performance in Judy.

Other highlights include, Eminem’s performance of Lose Yourself, along with Janelle Monae.