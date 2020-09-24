Social Scene: Holidays during the pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Even though Halloween is more than a month away, some folks are already planning for the holidays.

Is it too early to talk about the holidays?

Believe it or not, nearly half of all Americans are already holiday shopping out of boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new poll out from the consumer finance company Affirm, 25 percent of people say they plan on buying more this holiday season than they did last year.

Walmart is already preparing for the early holiday rush.

The retailer plans to hire more than 20,000 seasonal workers for its online fulfillment centers beginning on Wednesday. The jobs will last through the new year.

