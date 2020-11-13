Social Scene: Holiday traditions changing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning, we’re talking about celebrating the holidays safely.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City is undergoing some changes due to the pandemic.

This year, there will be a reduced staff number working the parade. Plus – a smaller parade route for the balloons to fly.

Event organizers are saying there will be about 1,500 involved, down from the normal 8,000 to 10,000 people.

The parade route itself for floats and balloons is down from the usual 2.5 miles to about one block on Manhattan’s 34th Street.

Balloons will also be pulled by utility vehicles. Streets will be blocked off to prevent crowds for pre-planning viewing.