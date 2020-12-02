Social Scene: Holiday shopping on Amazon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning, it’s all about your Christmas wish list. Amazon just released a list of its top selling items this holiday season.

So what was trending this past weekend, during Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Top-selling items included, the new Echo Dot, former President Barack Obama’s book ‘ A Promised Land’ and the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush. It’s on sale now for $45 dollar and apparently received 92,000, five-star reviews!

Self-care, “nesting at home” and “cozy comfort” were among the most popular trends during the period as well.

