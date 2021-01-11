Social Scene: High surf rescues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The surf always attracts people to local beaches but sometimes, it attracts those who shouldn’t be in the water.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

A swell on the North Shore is still creating a dangerous situation in some areas Monday morning and kept ocean safety very busy this weekend.

Rescue craft operators patrol 40 miles of Oahu’s North Shore and depending on the situation only have minutes to respond.

Several rescues were caught on camera.