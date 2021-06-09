Social Scene: Health care robot

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a new invention meant to help with health care while also offering a human touch.

A newly designed robot by Hanson Robotics in Hong Kong wants to help elderly people. The robot, who was named Grace, has sensors that can measure human vitals, conduct therapy sessions and more.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“I can do all kinds of things for elderly people. I can visit with people and brighten their day with social stimulation, entertain and help guide exercise, but also can do talk therapy, take bio-readings and help health care providers assess their health and deliver treatments,” said Grace.

Mass-production of a beta version of Grace is set to begin in August.