Social Scene: Hawaiian Humane Society’s Petwalk

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about getting some fresh air and exercise with your four legged friends – and it’s all for a great cause!

Get ready to wag and walk because the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Petwalk normally draws thousands of people and their pets to either Ala Moana Beach Park or Kakaako.

But, due to the pandemic – it’s going virtual this year.

Now you can already start fundraising for the shelter’s biggest event.

Then, mark your calendar for October 24 because the virtual Petwalk will be going live on their facebook page and website.

There will be giveaways, entertainment and a pet costume contest.

