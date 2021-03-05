Social Scene: Have you had a “snackccident?”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Have your ever opened up a bag of chips or cookies and then looked down only to realize the whole bag is gone?

If so, you’re not alone. The average American has 416 snacking mishaps a year or “snackccidents,” according to a new survey by the food company Chomps.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

That averages to eight “snackccidents” every week.

The survey also revealed that 57 percent of people have admitted to eating an entire bag of snacks in one sitting.

It also showed that 45 percent have eaten a full meal composed entirely of snacks.

Roughly half of respondents reported that they feel more “at ease” when their favorite snack is in the pantry.

Some tips to combat snack attacks, eat a balanced diet throughout the day so you’re not craving carbs and sugar after dinner.