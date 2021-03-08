Social Scene: Harry and Meghan’s interview

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about the much anticipated interview that Oprah had with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It aired across the country Sunday night, revealing secrets about life in the royal family and why the couple resigned from their formal duties in the royal family.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Meghan said when she was pregnant with her first child, Archie, she claims that the monarchy felt it wasn’t right for her son to be called a prince.

When Oprah asked Prince Harry his reasoning for leaving the royal family he said, “lack of support.”