HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Harlem Dance Troupe is getting attention for a series of videos, showcasing their choreography set to Bach’s Violin Concerto in A minor.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The backdrops for the videos include landmarks like the Apollo Theater, the Frederick Douglass Statue and City College.
The director of the Dance Theater of Harlem says the videos are a reminder of the importance of the arts, especially now when many public performances are on hold due to the pandemic.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Light trade winds statewide, with showers expected for Kauai and Oahu
- Social Scene: Harlem Dance Troupe
- Debate quiz: Who said it? Biden or Trump?
- US records second-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases
- Tracking the Tropics: System has 60% chance of developing in or near Gulf of Mexico