Social Scene: Harlem Dance Troupe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Harlem Dance Troupe is getting attention for a series of videos, showcasing their choreography set to Bach’s Violin Concerto in A minor.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The backdrops for the videos include landmarks like the Apollo Theater, the Frederick Douglass Statue and City College.

The director of the Dance Theater of Harlem says the videos are a reminder of the importance of the arts, especially now when many public performances are on hold due to the pandemic.

Latest Stories on KHON2