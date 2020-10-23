Social Scene: Harlem Dance Troupe

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Harlem Dance Troupe is getting attention for a series of videos, showcasing their choreography set to Bach’s Violin Concerto in A minor.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The backdrops for the videos include landmarks like the Apollo Theater, the Frederick Douglass Statue and City College. 

The director of the Dance Theater of Harlem says the videos are a reminder of the importance of the arts, especially now when many public performances are on hold due to the pandemic. 

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories