Social Scene: Happiest Cities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s about a recent survey relating to happiness.

With march 20th being “International Day of Happiness” and with the aim to find out whether money really does buy happiness – the personal-finance website “Wallethub” released its report on the happiest cities in America.

Wallethub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 30 key indicators of happiness, including depression rate to income-growth rate to average leisure time spent per day.

A city in Hawaii – made the top 10 – Pearl City.

Pearl City ranked third, for emotional and physical well being, and 12th for community and environment.

The top cities across the country, that are the happiest, according to this survey, are Fremont, CA, Plano, TX, San Jose, CA, Irvine, CA and Madison, WI.