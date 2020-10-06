Social Scene: Halloween during the pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Halloween less than four weeks away, many people are still figuring out how they’ll spend it – since this year will be different.

Rhe Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island just opened a drive-thru so people can stay distant and safe while enjoying the view.

When you first get to the zoo, organizers say you can expect to wait in a line of cars based on what time your ticket is for.

When its your turn, you follow the car in front of you down a path.

There are some haunted house drive-thrus in Hawaii, including one at Aloha Stadium. It’s hosted by Habilitat and it’s expected to open this Friday, Oct.9. The cost is $65 per vehicle.

