Social Scene: Halloween during the pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Halloween less than four weeks away, many people are still figuring out how they’ll spend it – since this year will be different.
Rhe Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island just opened a drive-thru so people can stay distant and safe while enjoying the view.
When you first get to the zoo, organizers say you can expect to wait in a line of cars based on what time your ticket is for.
When its your turn, you follow the car in front of you down a path.
There are some haunted house drive-thrus in Hawaii, including one at Aloha Stadium. It’s hosted by Habilitat and it’s expected to open this Friday, Oct.9. The cost is $65 per vehicle.
