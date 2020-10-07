Social Scene: Halloween costumes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With less than four weeks left until Halloween, many people are thinking about their plans and that includes – their costumes.

This year, shopping for a costume at a store will be different due to the pandemic.

At Party City, all dressing rooms will be closed, but if you are interested in a costume, you may take it out of the packaging and hold it up.

As far as inventory, the pandemic took a hit on manufacturing.

Popular items like face paint and blood may go faster than year’s past.

Party City Hawaii will be making pricing adjustments to help those who struggling due to the pandemic – cutting the cost.

