Social Scene: Halloween costumes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here’s a question, have you picked out your Halloween costume for Saturday?

Now if you’re waiting until the last minute, here’s some inspiration from our Wake up 2day crew.

As for the most popular costumes in each state, that list was unveiled by All Homes Connections – using Google Trends.

The most popular choice in nine states is Spider-Man.

Here in Hawaii, the top pick is villian Harley Quinn from DC comics.

Dinosaurs, pirates and princesses were also popular choices.

