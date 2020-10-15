Social Scene: Gym-xiety

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It looks like more and more people are ditching their workout.

A new survey by The U.S. Sun says that nearly half of Americans have ‘gym-xiety’. The fear of injuring themselves when they work out.

The company surveyed 2,000 people who exercise regularly. 46 percent said they get nervous while working out because they don’t want to hurt themselves.

The top injuries include muscle cramps, muscle spasms and a sprained ankle.

In fact, this ‘gym-xiety’ has led 44 percent of these active respondents to stop exercising altogether.

On the flip side, those who continued to work out felt confident, determined and happy.

Experts recommend to take things slowly and stay consistent.

