Social Scene: Guess the Flavor

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The candy brand “Sour Patch Kids,” has released a new flavor and if you can guess it correctly, you may be eligible to win $50,000.

The candy company is calling on interested participants to put their tastebuds to work. The sour patch kids mystery flavor is now in store across several states.

Once you try the mystery flavor, you can submit your guesses by clicking here.

The company will be dropping clues on social media and its website.

Participants have until August 15 to submit their guess.