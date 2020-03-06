Social Scene: Greetings and Germs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Concerns and fears over the coronavirus have led to a lot of people making a concerted effort on personal hygiene – from washing their hands – to disinfecting their work spaces.

But has it changed the way you greet people? In Hawaii, it’s a custom to say hello with a big hug and kiss.

State officials have had discussions on this – and what can be done to prevent germs from spreading.

In about five weeks – Hawaii Island’s biggest event will be underway in the Merrie Monarch Festival.

Mayor Harry Kim and even Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami have talked about other ways to greet people.

Maybe with a first bump, an elbow bump, a wave or even blowing a kiss without touching the face.