Social Scene: Great catch mom

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We all know that moms can do it all! But one in mom in San Diego took it to a an entirely different level. Lexy Whitmore made the catch of the day at a San Diego Padres baseball game with an incredible one handed snag. Her other hand was holding her baby. Whitmore said it was no big deal because she grew up playing sports.

Meanwhile, her son, Maverick, seemed unbothered by her dazzling grab.



“I didn’t think the catch was that amazing, but I believe that so many people are sharing it because it’s just a testament to what moms do every single day: multitasking and getting their kids off to school and doing so many different things. That’s just what I did,” said Whitmore.