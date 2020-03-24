Social Scene: Great American Takeout Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get that takeout order ready because Tuesday is the Great American Takeout Day!

It’s all about helping local restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants from around the country are teaming up to get americans to eat out Tuesday, some are even offering deals and free delivery.

Their push comes as the restaurant industry struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, the industry estimates that up to 7-million people will lose their jobs in the next three months because of the pandemic.

According to the labor department, food service jobs here in Hawaii account for more than 10% of all employment.