Social Scene: Grandma gets hug prescription

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We have all been waiting to hug our loved ones since the pandemic has forced us to social distance.

But, one grandmother in New York now has a prescription to prove it.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

A doctor in the Bronx wrote Evelyn Shaw a prescription that read, “You are allowed to hug your granddaughter.”

Shaw and her grandchild are fully vaccinated, but the grandmother was still hesitant and concerned about hugging.

Family members say it was the first time the pair embraced since the start of the pandemic last year.