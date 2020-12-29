Social Scene: Good riddance to 2020

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In New York, the city holds Good Riddance Day every year, but as you can imagine, people have quite a few grievances this year due to the global pandemic and staggering personal and job losses.

Participants write down what went wrong this year, then shred them.

Good Riddance Day is actually inspired by a latin American tradition where people stuff dolls and objects with bad memories and set them ablaze.

Some of the topics that people want to kick to curb include, political or election related conversations and the toilet paper crisis.

Many parents also want to say good riddance to distance learning.